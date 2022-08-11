East Lansing Art Festival looking for graphic designers for next year's poster

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Art Festival has released a request for qualifications for graphic designers, artists and/or firms interested in designing the poster for next year’s festival.

The ELAF will host its 60th annual festival on May 20 and May 21, 2023, in the heart of downtown East Lansing. Approximately 60,000 individuals attend the festival each year with about 200 artists from across the country as well as live music, a food court, an artist demonstration area and more.

The new festival poster design will be used to develop corresponding printable pieces, such as festival t-shirts and advertising. The design should encapsulate the ELAF and showcase its fine art mission, while also getting the community excited for the next event and being easily transferable to different mediums.

Qualifications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022.

The festival is interested in considering qualifications from all artists/designers/firms, including those from the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities and those with disabilities.

Michigan-based artists/designers/firms are preferred, with local artists/designers/firms given priority consideration.

Additional details can be found here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook