East Lansing art festival is back!

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing kicked off their 2021 Art Festival on Saturday. Over 180 Arts, crafts and food vendors set up tents along Mac and Albert avenues in the city's downtown.

The event had live music and free activities for children and families. This is the 58th year since the festival began. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Time Lane, Assistant coordinator of the festival

Assistant coordinator of the festival Tim Lane says he's glad to have the festival up and running again. "Feels great to finally get here and get this going and pulling this off. And turnouts been great and it just looks like old times and it looks like everybody's having a great time."

If you didn't get a chance to get out there yet don't worry, the festival continues Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Mikayla Temple, FOX 47 News, 2021 East Lansing Art Festival

The festival website notes that the CDC does recommend masks to be worn in crowded outdoor settings and ask all festival-goers to stay home if they are feeling sick and practice social distancing.

Find out more about the festival on their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook