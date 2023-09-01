East Lansing Aquatic center hosting end of summer season celebration

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's that time of the year to start putting away the bathing suits because summer is coming to a close. The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center is having one last celebration of the year.

On Monday Sept. 4, the Aquatic Center will host it's season's end celebration.

Every year, Labor Day marks when the Aquatic Center closes for the cold weather season.

The party will take place during normal operating hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a live DJ from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

