EAST LANSING, Mich — Flooding has taken over the parking lot at The Quarters apartments in East Lansing again, leaving some residents with cars that are likely totaled.



The exact parking lot previously flooded in June and July 2024.

Residents woke up to submerged vehicles and are now trying to figure out transportation to work.

Other areas across Lansing also experienced significant ponding and closures.

Several other areas across Lansing experienced significant ponding, forcing drivers to navigate flooded streets with caution. A road closure along West Jolly Road saw water almost reaching the mailboxes on the street, and that closure was just one of many.

WATCH: East Lansing apartment parking lot floods again, submerging residents' cars

East Lansing apartment parking lot floods again, submerging residents' cars

At The Quarters, the flooding caught residents off guard.

"And she like the parking lot’s underwater, I was like what do you mean the parking lot's underwater," Bridget Henderson said.

It is not a wake-up call Henderson expected after a late night.

"Up until four, totally fine, walked my friends out, nothing, woke up and it’s just completely flooded in the span of a few hours," Henderson said.

Henderson's friend Alexis Goodman discovered the flooding.

"Leaving around 7:40 for work and can't get out, can’t even see my car," Goodman said.

The exact parking lot previously flooded in June and July 2024. Since that time, residents believed the problem was fixed.

"And especially after they’ve replaced the pump and said it wasn’t going to happen again, and now it has," Goodman said.

Management on the site declined comment.

Residents did their best to make light of the situation as they gathered what they could from their cars.

"We ended up safe, our pets are safe, and that’s what matters most," Henderson said.

Moving forward, Henderson and Goodman said the situation is frustrating as they deal with insurance and transportation.

"Trying to just figure out how I’m going to get to work, so I can still keep paying my rent here," Henderson said.

"I’ll have to call my job and figure out what we’re going to do," Goodman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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