East Lansing and Greater Area Lansing Moms host fourth annual Glam Jam summer kickoff event

Greater Lansing Area Moms curators Julie VanAcker and Christine McCallister organized the fourth annual Glam Jam in downtown East Lansing, hoping to bring the community together as summer approaches.

"It's a humbling experience. We're proud of it. We love to bring the community together in any way that we can. It's a good kickoff to summer," McCallister said.

The event showcased 40 local business vendors, food trucks, and activities, while also featuring appearances from two local MSU celebrities, including Sparty and Zeke the Wonder Dog.

"We just wanna help people find things to do and support small businesses," VanAcker said.

Though summer hasn't officially begun, that didn't stop East Lansing neighbors from getting an early start on the season's festivities.

