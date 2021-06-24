East Lansing 2021 summer community events lineup

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing will be hosting its popular community events this summer, including the Summer Concert Series, Moonlight Film Festival and Play in the Park children’s entertainment series.

Summer Concert Series

The 2021 Summer Concert Series will feature seven live performances by local musical acts in the heart of downtown East Lansing. This music series will take place July 9-Aug. 27 (excluding Aug. 7) on Friday nights from 7-9 P.M. in downtown East Lansing’s Ann Street Plaza (corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues).

Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or enjoy outdoor dining at a nearby restaurant.

The 2021 lineup is as follows:

Friday, July 9 – Ryan Shadbolt and the Weathermen

Friday, July 16 – Jordan Hamilton

Friday, July 23 – Taylor Taylor

Friday, July 30 – Monte Pride

Friday, Aug. 13 – Matt Gabriel

Friday, Aug. 20 – TBA

Friday, Aug. 27 – Cross Eyed Strangers

Moonlight Film Festival

The 2021 Moonlight Film Festival will feature free movies shown on a big, outdoor screen in Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court.

The films will be shown on intermittent Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. in July and 9 p.m. in August.

Community members are courage to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a night under the stars.

The 2021 Moonlight Film Festival lineup is as follows:

Play in the Park

East Lansing’s Play in the Park children’s entertainment series will feature free family activities on intermittent Tuesday and Wednesday evenings this summer at 7 p.m.

The location for this event series has changed from previous years, with events now taking place at Patriarche Park, 960 Alton Road.

Children and their families can bring a picnic, blanket and/or lawn chair and enjoy family friendly entertainment in a beautiful park setting.

The 2021 Play in the Park Schedule is as follows:

In the event of rain or severe weather, the community events will be canceled. Additional information and updates on this summer's community events can be found here: www.cityofeastlansing.com/communityevents [cityofeastlansing.com]

