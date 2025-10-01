Driver ignores railroad crossing warning in Okemos, hit by railroad equipment

EAST LANSING, Mich — A vehicle was hit by railroad maintenance equipment at the Hagadorn Road railroad crossing in Okemos Tuesday morning after the driver disregarded activated gate arms, according to the Meridian Township Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:57 a.m. at the crossing just south of Mt Hope Road. The single vehicle entered the crossing despite the activated warning signals and was struck by equipment being used to replace railroad ties.

Here's what happens when you call 911

No injuries were reported in the collision. The crossing was temporarily closed for approximately one and a half hours while crews cleared the scene and ensured the area was safe.

This morning's incident marks the third occurrence at the same location in recent days. Two similar events happened over the past weekend, where drivers ignored posted road closure signs and were hit on the tracks. No injuries occurred in those cases either.

The Meridian Township Police Department is reminding all drivers to obey posted signage and crossing signals, especially in active construction zones. Disregarding these warnings not only endangers the driver but also poses serious risks to rail workers and other motorists.

Anyone with information about these incidents or concerns regarding traffic safety in the area is encouraged to contact the Department at 517-853-4800.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.