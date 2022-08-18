Downtown Okemos Festival and Art Fair happening this Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One event happening this weekend in Okemos aims to support local businesses.

The Downtown Okemos Festival and Art Fair is taking place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Meridian Township Farmers' Market pavilion behind the Meridian Mall.

This is the second year for the art fair and first for the festival.

Sixteen local businesses around the Okemos area will be set up with fun giveaways, food, a bounce house and other family activities.

Local businesses and organizations in attendance include:

Mid-Michigan Academy of Martial Arts

Art Unlimited

New Thai Kitchen

Launch Trampoline Park

Meridian Fire Department

Biggby Coffee - Marsh Road

High Caliber

Goldfish Swim

Buddy's Pizza

Baskin Robbins

Pet Supplies Plus

Evergreen Veterinary Clinic

Several local artists

Tammy Timlin owns Mid-Michigan Academy of Martial Arts and is one of the organizers of the event. She said this event is especially important as businesses continue coming out of the pandemic and deal with construction in the area.

“So, fitness places have really only been open about a year," Tamlin said. "Other businesses were impacted definitely, and the construction has really deterred a lot of traffic from this area. We have the bridge closed down here, Grand River, and then everything else is just all torn up. So, it's been really difficult for every business in Okemos.”

This event is free for all ages.

