Downtown East Lansing’s Albert EL Fresco closure extended through Aug. 15

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Council approved an extension of the Albert EL Fresco placemaking project’s road closure in downtown East Lansing through Aug. 15.

Both lanes of Albert Avenue, between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue, will remain closed to traffic through mid-August for the Albert EL Fresco space, which currently features outdoor seating and tables, rocking chairs, hammocks, decorative lighting and shade amenities. The space also includes a variety of activities and games, including giant Connect 4, cornhole and hopscotch.

Upcoming programming in the space will include live music , free Saturday morning yoga 9 A.M. beginning Saturday, July 9 and Trivia on the Street on Friday evenings.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts will also be hosting a free dance party to Disney’s “Frozen” as a part of their Wharton pARTicipate series on Tuesday, July 6 from 5:30-6:15 P.M. in Ann Street Plaza.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback about the Albert EL Fresco space and we are excited to continue to add new programming and enhancements to the area over the remainder of the summer,” said East Lansing Community & Economic Development Administrator Adam Cummins. “We encourage community members to come check out the space and support local businesses while they are downtown.”

Community members are reminded that open alcohol is not permitted in the space, but food and alcohol can be enjoyed at the approved outdoor dining areas operated by adjacent restaurants. Take-out food and non-alcoholic drinks can be enjoyed in the space.

