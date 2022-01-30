Don Miller story featured on A&E docuseries

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In about two weeks, East Lansing Serial Killer Don Miller’s mugshot will make its way to cable TV.

Don Miller became one of Michigan’s most well known serial killers in the 1970’s, after he admitted to killing 4 women. Miller was also arrested for raping a 14 year old girl.

“The Show is called 'I Survived a Serial Killer' and it’s a series that we filmed last summer and we weren’t sure when it would come out, but I just got notice a couple weeks ago that it will air,” said author Rod Sadler.

'I Survived a Serial Killer' introduces viewers to the victims of well-known serial killers.

“Back in 1978, Don Miller had broke into our house and I walked in on him raping my sister,” said Randy Gilbert.

That was the incident that led to Miller’s arrest . Randy was just 13-years-old when it happened and his sister Lisa was 14.

Randy was stabbed and strangled by Miller while trying to protect his sister. Miller also admitted to killing 4 women, including his fiancé.

“He tried to make my sister number 5,” Randy said.

Lisa and Randy will both appear in 'I survived a serial Killer' to talk about their encounter with Miller.

“Back in the Day, I didn’t have much fight against Don Miller, but I do today,” Randy said. “Part of these TV shows that we’re doing is to reach out to the community who don’t know who Don Miller is, and tell them what he’s done and what he’s capable of doing when he’s released.”

“The sad part of this whole thing is that in 2031, Don Miller will have served all his time and he will be released from prison and he will be released back in the public and that’s a concern for a lot of people,” Sadler said.

I survived a Serial Killer with Don Miller will air Feb.11. on A&E.

