DNA links suspect to 1994 Meridian Township cold case

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Meridian Township Police Department has identified a suspect in a 1994 home invasion and sexual assault case that remained unsolved for three decades.

Sean Patrick McNulty, who died by suicide in 1997, has been linked through DNA evidence to the Meridian Township crime and a series of similar incidents spanning from California to Ohio between 1980 and 1997.

The original incident occurred in Meridian Township in 1994. Despite a thorough investigation at the time, no suspect was identified. However, evidence collected during the investigation yielded DNA that was entered into the Combined DNA Index System.

In 2005, a match was found linking the Meridian Township DNA to cases in Birmingham, Michigan and Columbus, Ohio. This led to a joint investigation among the three agencies. In 2024, further matches were discovered connecting McNulty to cases in Ventura, California from the 1980s.

Thanks to advancements in forensic technology and the dedication of agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program and the Columbus Police Department Crime Lab, authorities ultimately identified McNulty as the suspect.

McNulty, originally from Ventura, California, served in the U.S. Military. He died by suicide in 1997 after being charged with a home invasion and sexual assault in Bloomington, Indiana.

While McNulty was never apprehended for the Meridian Township crime, law enforcement officials hope this identification brings a measure of closure to the victims and families affected by these incidents.

Anyone with information regarding crimes committed by Sean Patrick McNulty should contact Investigations/Sergeant Brian Canen at (517) 853-4800 or via email at canen@meridian.mi.us.

