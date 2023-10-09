Disney magic coming to the Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The magic of Disney is coming to the Wharton Center with When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 years of Disney.

The performance of Disney classics is brought to life by the newly formed house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, curated by artistic directors Jon Batiste and Christian McBride. The performance will be accompanied by musical director Sean Mason and vocalists Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson.

Tunes on the list include When You Wish Upon a Star along with "Someday My Prince Will Come", He's a Tramp", "Everybody Wants to be a Cat", and "Bare Necessities."

The show is happening Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, in-person or over the phone at 1-800-WHARTON.

