Detroit Wing Co. coming to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Detroit Wing Co. is making its way to East Lansing.

The wing chain made the announcement in a Facebook post.

The company began in Eastpointe, MI in 2015 and makes all 19 of their sauces from scratch every day.

The specific location has not been announced.

