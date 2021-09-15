Dawn Carson appointed first female fire chief in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Dawn Carson has been selected to serve as the new East Lansing Fire Department Chief, starting Monday, Sept. 20 and she's the first female chief of the department.

“It is an honor and a privilege to continue on in my long career with the City of East Lansing, serving as the first female chief of ELFD,” said Chief Carson. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of East Lansing in this new capacity.”

Carson has served with fire department since 1994 and has been serving as interim chief of the department since former Fire Chief Randy Talifarro’s retirement in June 2021.

“In Chief Carson’s 27 years with ELFD, she has proven to be a dedicated professional who has risen through the ranks of the department as a result of her high standard of service and leadership,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “In her time as interim chief, Chief Carson has proven that she is ready to step into this important leadership role and we have the utmost confidence in her ability to effectively lead the department in serving East Lansing’s residents.”

Carson has a master’s degree in Organizational Management from Sienna Heights University and a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine from Central Michigan University. She also has received several certificates of completion and education and training from Lansing Community College, the State of Michigan and FEMA in the fields of emergency medical services, firefighting and search and rescue.

During her career with East Lansing Fire Department, Chief Carson was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, captain in 2013 and deputy chief in 2016.

