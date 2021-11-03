Dana Watson, George Brookover and Ron Bacon elected to East Lansing City Council

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Dana Watson, George Brookover and Ron Bacon have been elected to the East Lansing City Council, defeating Chuck Grisby, Daniel Bollman, Adam Delay and Mikey Manuel.

Watson and Bacon were appointed to seats on the Council after Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows resigned last year, but their election marks the first time East Lansing has elected Black members of the City Council.

According to unofficial results, Watson got 2,275 votes and Brookover received 2,063, defeating Grisby, Bollman and Delay in the race for two four year seats.

Bacon got 3,682 votes, according to unofficial results, handily defeating Mikey Manuel for a two-year seat.

