D.P. Dough makes comeback to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — When you walk through the door of one of Grand Rivers newest additions, you can smell the flavors before they even hit your tastebuds.

“In 1987 Dan and Penny opened up their first D.P. Dough in Amherst, Massachusets,” said East Lansing D.P. Dough Owner David Macdougall. "In the early 2000's, the franchise was taken over by another gentleman and we're now at over 50 locations at 50 campus' in the nation."

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The new location is off of Grand River at 553 E. Grand River Ave.

Macdougall, who also owns a D.P. Dough location in Kalamazoo said he enjoys being an owner. He started as a delivery driver for a location in New York and knew he wanted to own his own stores eventually.

“I’m a stress addict so it’s been really good for me. I enjoy the long days, the long hours,” Macdougall said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Macdougall makes a Combat Zone calzone.

Even though he's new to the area, D.P. Dough is not.

“We had a store here back in the early 2000’s that did really really well," Macdougall said.

Macdougall didn't own the original D.P. Dough on Trowbridge Road, but when the opportunity came to open in a new location on MSU's campus, Macdougall couldn't wait.

“It’s right here on Grand River," Macdougall said. "Really close to the students, really close to the stadium.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. D.P. Dough also offers sides like the cheesy bacon tots.

The restaurant is known for its Italian flavors folded into dough, but offers other dishes too like deserts and sides.

“Of those calzones, we see a lot of Roni Zoni's, Buffer Zones, Ranch Buffer Zones, Combat Zones," Macdougall said. "New to East Lansing a Mac and Pork Zone, a Big Pig Zone which has pulled pork in it.”

Macdougall said it's hard to pick a personal favorite, but his go-to us actually a secret menu item.

“I usually do a chicken and bacon with mac and cheese and tater tots,” Macdougall said.

Since they had there soft opening, Macdougall said the community has been welcoming. From new customers.

“We’ve had students come in from other schools Bowling Green, Athens, Ohio, Kalamazoo,” Macdougall said.

To old ones.

“Former employees from the old location have come in and then former customers have come in with now their children to have that D.P. Dough experience that we provide nationwide,” Macdougall said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. D.P. Dough also offers sides like their pepperoni rolls.

Whether you want to check it out as a worker.

“We have management positions available, kitchen staff available, we are also looking for delivery drivers,” Macdougall said.

Or as a customer, Macdouagll said there's something for everyone.

“It’s an experience. The staff here is very friendly. You get a calzone that’s personalized to you. It’s hot, it’s ready to go," Macdouagll said. “You don’t know until you dough.”

D.P. Dough is located off of Grand River at 553 E. Grand River Ave.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. and can be ordered for pickup, delivery or dine in.

