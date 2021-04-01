Crunchy's, Stober's close temporarily amid COVID surge in Ingham County

EAST LANSING, Mich. — COVID-19 cases in Ingham County have surged in the past few weeks, and two bars in the Lansing area are voluntarily closing their doors in order to stop the spread.

Cases began to spark in the middle of March.

“The last day of March 2021 we currently have 17,951 cases, 295 recorded deaths, active cases: 2275, we have about 1300 new cases in the last week," Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, said.

Vail also said that as of March 30 they had a total of 111 confirmed cases, while 103 people are in the Hospital, and 8 are in the ICU.

The surge in cases has prompted Crunchy's Bar and Stober’s Bar to close their doors.

Crunchy’s, an East Lansing student favorite, will be closed for the weekend and will not be doing take out orders.

“We've had a couple of our staff unfortunately have tested positive for COVID-19,” owner Michael Kreuger said. The healthy members of their staff have been working hard and it was time for everyone to take a break for the weekend, he said. They will reopen on Monday.

Stober’s in Lansing also said they had an employee test positive for COVID and decided to put their employees' safety first by closing.

“While we feel we were offering a safe service, clearly our employees were on the front line," the bar said in a statement. "They have to have contact to some degree with others, and it is more frequent. Even customers were kept socially distant while employees may not be able to do so.”

Stober’s does not have a date on when they will be back open.

“To be honest, of four partners and a business manager, there was no one who hesitated to decide to protect our employees," the statement said. "We considered their input as well. We will consider their input as to when they feel comfortable reopening."

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook