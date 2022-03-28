Watch
Controlled burn happening today in Williamston

Orange flames burning
Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 10:45:51-04

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Williamston City Hall announced a controlled burn for this afternoon.

The burn will take place in McCormick Park along the Red Cedar River's shoreline at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The city says this is a periodic procedure to manage old thatch and enhance the native plants and wildflowers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

