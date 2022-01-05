Consumers Credit Union coming to Meridian Twp.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Credit Union is making it's way to Meridian Twp.

The credit union is planning to build a 2,100 square-foot branch in the parking lot near Hobby Lobby along Grand River Ave.

“Its an existing part of their parking lot at the corner of Northwind and Grand River and Consumers is expanding into this part of the market," said Meridian Twp. Director of Community Planning and Development Tim Schmitt.

Consumers is based in Kalamazoo with 400 employees and 23 offices. The credit union is currently building a location in Lansing off Cedar Street which will be complete some time this year.

“We look forward to the new relationships we will form and those we will strengthen as we grow to meet the needs of our newest community,” Consumers CEO Kit Snyder said in a statement.

“I believe that once they get to a certain point on the Delta branch, they will start out here in spring or early summer," Schmitt said.

Schmitt said they're excited to bring the credit union to the township and build in an already existing developed space.

“We like banks and credit unions, because they're really stable members of the community generally. They make an investment and they don't move for a long time, usually," Schmitt said. "It's a small little building, but it's a good addition, because it like brings some vibrancy and some use to that sort of unused part of the parking lot.”

The space that now houses Hobby Lobby was built in 2000 and has housed businesses like a car dealership and a grocery store, both of which needed the large parking lot.

“It's parking for a time long ago, when everyone drove one person per car," Schmitt said. "Having good bus access with CATA right there and being close enough to the university and some of the student apartments, people just don't drive that much to the site.”

Schmitt said the building will have two drive-through lanes and TellerPlus+ technology that allows users to chat with a teller offsite.

But they believe that congestion won't be an issue.

“They're literally going to take out some some parking spaces that haven't probably ever been parked in and use them for a new bank branch,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said the credit union hasn't shared exactly when the construction will be complete, but anticipates sometime in 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook