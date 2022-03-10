Construction underway for Meridian Twp. Trader Joe's

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Construction is underway at the upcoming Trader Joe's in Meridian Township.

The Golden Wok restaurant on Grand River Avenue was the first building to be torn down. The strip mall near the site will also be demolished and used for the grocery store's parking lot.

Once the buildings are torn down, underground work will commence followed by construction of the building.

This will be the grocery store chain's ninth location in the state.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook