Construction on Meridian Twp. building now finished

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — After four months of construction, the Meridian Township municipal building will be back open with normal operations.

At the end of April, the Meridian Township building began its first major renovation since 1992.

Upgrades included new wallpaper, paint, carpet and office furniture.

The project was paid for using cash from the townships Capital Project Funds.

All team members who were moved to other. buildings through the construction will now be back in the township building.

Construction was expected to be finished by Oct. 2, but was completed early.

