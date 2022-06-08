Constellation Cat Cafe installs free pet food pantry in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Constellation Cat Cafe in East Lansing has installed a donation pantry designed just for animals.

Anyone can drop off sealed canned and dry food containers and toys for dogs, cats and other pets. Partially-used food is accepted if it's resealed. The donation pantry does not take blankets or bedding.

The box was donated by the Flaga family and Girl Scout Troop 30293.

Adoptions, intake and DEI Manager Neeharika Aniruddh said they wanted to provide a resource for families and pets in need.

"We're trying to make sure that people whose pets are in need because their family has had difficulty for getting food, they're able to get that food for their animals as well because animals are just as important, they obviously need food just like we do," Aniruddh said.

The donation box is open 24/7 for anyone in need of food for their pet.

