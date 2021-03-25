City of East Lansing's 2020 income tax return filing due date extended

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing has extended the due date for 2020 income tax filings from April 30 to June 1 without penalties and interest.

This extension applies to all taxpayers including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations, self employment tax and other non-corporate tax filers.

No additional forms need to be filed to qualify for this extension. Those who need additional time beyond the June 1 deadline, can request a filing extension form.

Completed forms and any owed payments can be sent to the city of East Lansing Income Tax Processing Center, P.O. Box 526, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.

Returns can also be dropped off in the blue drop box in the north parking lot of East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road.

Those with questions can contact East Lansing Income Tax Administrator Jill Rhode at (517) 319-6862 or incometax@cityofeastlansing.com.

Tax forms and additional income tax information can be found on the cities website.

At this time, estimated payment due dates have not been changed or moved. As the city receives additional information from the State of Michigan. updates will be provided.

This announcement comes after the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Services recently extended the federal income tax filing due date to May 17.

