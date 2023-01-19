Chinese New Year celebration returns to Meridian Mall after 3 years

OKEMOS, Mich. — After a three year pause, the Chinese New Year celebration is back at the Meridian Mall.

The Greater Lansing Chinese Association and Meridian Township Parks and Recreation is getting ready for the event that has brought thousands to the mall in past years but has been on pause since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese New Year has been celebrated for thousands of years and marks the start of the Chinese Lunar Calendar. This year is the year of the rabbit, and it falls on Jan. 22.

The event will be held on the following week on Jan. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will include stage performances, cultural exhibits and other traditional Chinese culture activities.

The New Year celebration is free to attend and open to all ages.

Sponsors of the event include: Meridian Township, Meridian Economic Development Corporation, Meridian Mall, MSU Asian Studies Center, MSU International Business Center, MSU Office of China Programs and MSU Visiting International Professional Program.

