Children's Cultural Concert Series begins Mar. 5 in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is celebrating diversity by hosting a Children’s Cultural Concert Series at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. The first event will take place Saturday, Mar. 5 at 11 a.m. It will feature live music entertainment for children of all ages.

“We're excited to welcome singer and songwriter Joe Reilly for a program titled ‘Let’s be inclusive’ to celebrate many forms of diversity through some of his original songs,” said Justin Drwencke, the Community Events Coordinator of East Lansing. “The series will be a three-part series throughout March and April, highlighting all sorts of diversity in our music, and it is free for the community to attend.”

The other two events will be held on Saturday, March 19, and Saturday, April 9, featuring Mariachi singer Gabriel Estrada III, and blues and boogie expert Matthew Ball.

To participate in the events, a pre-registration is needed until 8 p.m. the Friday before by visiting the City’s website or calling the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at (517) 333-2580 ext. 0.

