Charcuterie boards and cups now available at Graze Craze in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. — If you love charcuterie boards then you're going to go crazy for Graze Craze in Okemos, a concept that's come to a plaza off Jolly Road thanks to Lindsey and Silas Coffelt.

"Graze Craze is a new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes,” Lindsey said.

For Silas, this is a homecoming.

"This is my hometown. This is our community," Silas said. "I graduated from Okemos and we wanted to make sure we got out first store front in Okemos.”

Charcuterie boards have grown increasingly more popular over the last several years. Here, people in and around Okemos can find a variety of different boards with homemade dips.

“From our classic style that has a little bit of everything on it," Lindsey said. "Then we've got vegetarian, we can do keto, we can do vegan, gluten free, whatever you need we can do it.”

They have several different sizes for any party or individual snack.

“We can go from a little snack cup all the way up to a grazing table for 500 people,” Lindsey said.

Every board is made fresh to order and crafted by an artists or, in this case, a grazeologist.

“It’s not a perfect science," Lindsey said. "You actually put the board together and you make some tweaks. Each board is going to be unique.”

And to make it even more unique, they're teaming up with their neighbors to complete the taste.

“We’re right next door to Vine and Brew and the great team over there did a wine pairing list for us," Lindsey said. "So if you come in and pick up a board I encourage you to swing next door and anything that's listed on here they keep in stock over there."

So from limited time seasonal boards, including their current one inspired by the men's and women's basketball tournaments with jalapeno hummus, to tiny char"cutie" cups and their every day specials they have a lot to offer.

"You've got to get the best, you've got to get the premium, fresh and beautiful. Premium meats and cheeses for sure," the couple said.

Each board is carefully crafted to-go or for delivery for any event you can think of.

“Our motto is to celebrate everything," Lindsey said. "I can’t think of an event that a charcuterie board wouldn’t be good at.”

Graze Craze is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday's with an appointment. They also offer catering after hours upon request.

The Coffelt's said they only need an hour notice. You can call, stop in person or go online to place an order.

