Celebrate the Red Cedar River in Williamston this weekend

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Grab your paddles and head to the Red Cedar River in Williamston this weekend for a celebration.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Williamston Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a Red Cedar River Celebration from noon to four at the McCormick Park Kayak Launch.

This is the first annual celebration for this event and is intended to showcase the progress on cleaning up the Red Cedar River and the goal of several local rotary groups to use the river as a recreation activity.

The event will allow experienced and beginner river enthusiasts an opportunity to paddle in the Red Cedar River. There will also be live artists painting river scenes, food vendors, children's activities and water safety demonstrations. If you don't have your own kayak, there will be rentals available at the event.

Registration is free and everyone who registered is automatically entered into a drawing for a free kayak, paddles and life vest.

