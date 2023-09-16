Celebrate National Cheese Burger Day at Savvy Sliders

OKEMOS, Mich. — National cheeseburger day is Monday and if you’re looking for a spot to celebrate at check out Savvy Sliders in Okemos.

The restaurant is helping you celebrate by offering sliders at a low price.

You will be able to buy two cheeseburger sliders for only $5.

Savvy sliders also a wide variety of food for you to enjoy with your sliders including shakes and onion rings.

So make sure you head out and grab a bite to celebrate.

