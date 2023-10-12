Celebrate fall at the East Lansing Farmer's Market this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Fall is in full swing and community members are invited to celebrate the season in East Lansing at the annual Autumn Fest.

Autumn Fest will take place during the East Lansing Farmers Market on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court.

This year’s Autumn Fest will feature pony rides, a petting zoo, a photo booth, a craft project and lawn games in addition to market vendors offering farm-grown Michigan produce and products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, artisan bread, meats, flowers, honey, maple syrup and much more.

The East Lansing Public Library’s Library on the Go mobile pop-up library will be at the event. There will also be live musical performances by Bart Moore from 10-11:50 a.m. and DJ Clarinet from 12:10-2 p.m.

The 2023 ELFM season runs through the end of October.

