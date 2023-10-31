Cast your ballot: East Lansing Early Voting Center now open

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The November election is quickly approaching, but in East Lansing, voters can cast their ballots early this week at the Early Voting Center.

The East Lansing City Clerk is piloting an Early Voting Center this year at the East Lansing Public Library.

Operating hours of the voting center are as follows:



Monday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The voting center is part of Proposal 2022-2 which established a minimum of nine days of early voting for statewide and federal elections. Clerks are not required to implement early voting until the 2024 presidential primary, however East Lansing is using this year as a trial run.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said it's been a lot of work to get the early voting centers up and running, but it was important to see it through before the full rollout next year.

"The presidential primary, the presidential election next February, falls during the university spring break," Byrum said. "But that nine days of early voting will allow those students to exercise their right to vote and place their ballot in the tabulator before they take their much needed break from classes."

