Carpet Studio Flooring America collecting donations for Toys for Tots and gift card giveaways

OKEMOS, Mich. — Tis the season of giving and one Okemos business is ready to take your donations.

For Small Business Saturday this Saturday, Carpet Studio Flooring America is hoping to fill one of their box trucks with donations for Toys for Tots.

"We are a member of the Greater Lansing Home Builders Association and every year we do the Toys for Tots toy drive and this year, we wanted to do something a little bit bigger," said owner Tom Almazon. "So we decided we wanted to attempt to fill our company box truck."

They're looking to collect toys for boys and girls of all ages to have something to unwrap this holiday season.

"Unwrapped toys for boys or girls of any age and we just would love to see the community join us in filling this box truck," said Interior Designer Heather Rivera.

So far several local businesses have donated toys, but now they're looking for help from the community.

"DNK plumbing, Darren Gaskey builders. We have had C and K plumbing, back electric to just name a few have already donated toys and money," Rivera said. "So as you can see our box is already overflowing and we hope to fill the box truck as well."

They will also have giveaways and Dunkin Donuts on Saturday for people who bring in donations.

"We have some of our local jolly road members," Almazon said. "We've got Stateside Deli, we've Marathon, Honey Baked Ham, Dusty's Cellar, Line X from Lansing and the barbershop, just matter of fact, down the road too."

Carpet Studio Flooring America hosts a toys drive every year, but wanted to make this year even bigger.

"It gives an opportunity for children of all ages to have that special gift that morning of Christmas that they may not have had without the help, and the support of the United States Marines, the Home Builders Association, and again, Carpet Studio Flooring America and all our local community small businesses," Almazon said.

The drive and giveaways will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26.

