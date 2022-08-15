Capital Area District Libraries announces new head librarian in Haslett, Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. — Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) has selected Thomas Moore to serve as the regional head librarian of their Haslett and Okemos branches.

Moore currently serves as the head librarian of the Haslett branch, and in this new role, he will oversee operations at both the Haslett and Okemos libraries. He replaces Betsy Hull, who served as head librarian of the Okemos branch for 12 years before retiring in July 2022.

“Tom is going to be a fantastic Regional Head Librarian for the Okemos and Haslett libraries. Since starting in March of 2020, he's really gotten to know Meridian Township and is very active in the community,” CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra said. “While this change will be a lot of work for Tom, we are adding two supervisor positions at each library to help him with day-to-day operations. Tom is an innovative thinker, a great librarian and a really nice person. Okemos will love getting to know Tom.”

Moore has 15 years of library experience and began his career as a library page at CADL’s Mason branch before serving as a library assistant at the Haslett branch from 2007 through 2009.

He then served as head of adult services at Delta Township District Library from 2009 through 2020, where he managed adult services programs and oversaw ordering materials for the library’s adult and digital collections.

Moore also serves as president-elect of the Kiwanis Club of Haslett-Okemos and chair of the Power of We Consortium. He holds a master’s degree in library information from Wayne State University and a Bachelor of Science in education from Central Michigan University.

“I am honored to continue to serve Capital Area District Libraries in this new capacity,” said Moore. “I am eagerly looking forward to working with the staff and communities at both libraries so we can best serve Meridian Township together.”

“We believe that this unified approach between our branches located in Meridian Township and the city of Lansing will help enhance our services and strengthen our connection to the community,” said Duimstra.

