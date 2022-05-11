Cannabis company C3 Industries is building 10 massive greenhouses in Webberville

Cannabis company C3 Industries has had an indoor facility in Webberville for two and half years. Now they're expanding.

"The new facility will have anywhere between 8,000 and 10,000 plants at any given time when it's fully operating," said President and co-founder Vishal Rungta.

C3 industries is building two additional buildings, "one, which is our kind of warehousing and distribution hub, and also our new manufacturing lab," he said.

And they're building 10 new greenhouses.

"We're building 10 bays, and each bay is 4000 square feet. So in total, it's 40,000 square feet of kind of greenhouse space," Runtga said.

He added that the spent two years working out the specifications for the technology, "and we think we're building something fairly unique in the greenhouse space."

Right now they have a team of 60, but, when construction is done, they will have a staff of 150 people. Rungta said that will make them one of the largest employers in Webberville.

The greenhouses are expected to be completed by June, and they have a new dispensary coming to the area in a couple of weeks.

