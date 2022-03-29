Boy, 4, dies after kayak overturned in Lake Lansing

HASLETT, Mich. — A four year-old boy died Tuesday after a kayak overturned in Lake Lansing.

Meridian Township police and the fire department responded to a call around 9 a.m. for an overturned kayak and people in distress at Lake Lansing Park South.

The child and a 33-year-old woman were rescued from the water. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing.

Paramedics attempted to revive the boy and he and the woman were taken to Sparrow Hospital. The boy was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the Police Department’s social media sites.

