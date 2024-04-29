Bizarre Crash could lead to drunk driving charges

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — A bizarre crash in our neighborhood could lead to drunk driving charges...
Around 6 a.m. Monday, Ingham County Sheriff Deputies found an unconscious man when responding to reports of a crash at an exit in Wheatfield Township at Williamston Road and I-96.
At the scene, police found a truck crashed into a tree and were able to wake up the 18-Year-Old man and take him to a local hospital.
According to police, the driver was intoxicated and they will be seeking charges.
