Bernie Sanders and UAW President Shawn Fain rally for Harris-Walz campaign; students weigh in on key issues

Bernie Sanders and UAW President Shawn Fain held a rally supporting the Harris-Walz campaign.

Students voiced concerns on reproductive rights, the economy, and border security.

Watch the video above to see what issues are top of mind for students.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders and UAW president Shawn Fein, stumping for Vice President Harris, held a campaign event focusing on issues revolving around the importance of Unions, Student Debt Relief, Raising the Minimum wage, and more.

Many students attended the rally, including Liam Richichi, who has put their support behind the Harris-Walz campaign.

“To be honest some of the issues that matter most to me are reproductive rights women should have the right to choose and a man should have no reason to say anything about their bodies, student loan forgiveness, and the cost of living is huge for students, we don’t have a lot of money a lot of us have part-time jobs, cost of schooling is just too damn high.” Said Richichi.

On the other side of the aisle Charlie D'Angelo is supporting former president Trump and has similar concerns about the economy, but says one thing stands out more.

“Mostly the border is huge, that policy, closing the border, we do really need to up our big cities with law enforcement which is also a huge thing, and then obviously the gas prices, groceries, It’s really tough for a college kid like me to afford the prices right now.” Said D'Angelo.

The election is set for November 5th and neighbors are already able to cast their vote for who they want for president via absentee ballots.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook