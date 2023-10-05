Be a tourist in Meridian Twp. on the fall solar and eco-tour

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Saturday, October 7, the Meridian Green Team will host a Fall Solar and Eco-Tour showcasing different sites that implement solar power, rain gardens, and other natural features to enhance the environment.
Two versions of the tour will be available for participants: one by bicycle and one by vehicle.
Bicycle Solar and Eco-Tour (Flyer & Map):
- Tour begins at 10:00 am at the bike repair station at the Marketplace on the Green (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos)
- Stop 1 - Lake Lansing South (Bioswale and Natrual Shoreline Demonstration)
- Stop 2 - Don Lillrose Perennial Garden (Pollinator Garden)
- Stop 3 - Private Residence (Natural Shoreline and Lake-Friendly Landscaping)
- Stop 4 - Meridian Recycling Center
- Stop 5 - Haslett Community Church (Solar Array and Pollinator Gardens)
- Stop 6 - Meridian Public Safety Building (Solar Array)
- Tour ends at Marketplace on the Green
Car Solar and Eco-Tour (Flyer & Map):
- The car tour will begin at 11:00 am at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos)
- Stop 1 - 11:15 am | Presbyterian Church of Okemos (Ground-Mount Solar Array and Rain Garden)
- Stop 2 - 11:45 am | Private Residence (Rooftop Solar Array and Eco-Landscape)
- Stop 3 - 12:15 pm | Haslett Community Church (Solar Array and Pollinator Gardens)
For questions, please contact LeRoy Harvey at 517.853.4466 or harvey@meridian.mi.us.
