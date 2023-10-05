Be a tourist in Meridian Twp. on the fall solar and eco-tour

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Saturday, October 7, the Meridian Green Team will host a Fall Solar and Eco-Tour showcasing different sites that implement solar power, rain gardens, and other natural features to enhance the environment.

Two versions of the tour will be available for participants: one by bicycle and one by vehicle.

Bicycle Solar and Eco-Tour (Flyer & Map):



Tour begins at 10:00 am at the bike repair station at the Marketplace on the Green (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos)

Stop 1 - Lake Lansing South (Bioswale and Natrual Shoreline Demonstration) Stop 2 - Don Lillrose Perennial Garden (Pollinator Garden) Stop 3 - Private Residence (Natural Shoreline and Lake-Friendly Landscaping) Stop 4 - Meridian Recycling Center Stop 5 - Haslett Community Church (Solar Array and Pollinator Gardens) Stop 6 - Meridian Public Safety Building (Solar Array)

Tour ends at Marketplace on the Green

Car Solar and Eco-Tour (Flyer & Map):



The car tour will begin at 11:00 am at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos)

Stop 1 - 11:15 am | Presbyterian Church of Okemos (Ground-Mount Solar Array and Rain Garden) Stop 2 - 11:45 am | Private Residence (Rooftop Solar Array and Eco-Landscape) Stop 3 - 12:15 pm | Haslett Community Church (Solar Array and Pollinator Gardens)



For questions, please contact LeRoy Harvey at 517.853.4466 or harvey@meridian.mi.us.

