Bath Village Diner closes its doors Friday due to pandemic strain and inflation

BATH, Mich. — On Friday, Bath Township said goodbye to the Bath Village Diner.

The diner opened its doors in March of 2020, not knowing that just days later, a global pandemic would shut down in-person dining and make it difficult to keep up with costs.

Diner owners took to its Facebook page on June 30, 2022, to announce that they were closing their doors.

"We have struggled a lot lately with the rising costs and everything it takes to keep the doors open," the Facebook post said.

The post received an outpouring of well wishes from the community, and Friday at 7 p.m., Bath Village Diner served its final meals to their loyal customers.

