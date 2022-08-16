Bath Twp. police warn of someone stealing from mailboxes in the area

BATH TWP., Mich. — The Bath Township Police Department is warning residents of someone driving in the area stealing from mailboxes.

In a Facebook post, the department said it appears they are targeting mailboxes that have the flag up and looking to steal checks that people are sending. Police said it happened several times Monday morning.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a dark Chevy Equinox.

Police are suggesting residents drop checks they plan on mailing off at the post office.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bath Twp. Police Department at (517) 641-6271.

