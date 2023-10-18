Bailey Lot affordable housing proposal denied by city council

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a 3-2 vote, East Lansing City Council denied the affordable housing project proposed for the Bailey Lot in downtown East Lansing.

Back in August, we told you about a proposed development for afforable housing presented by American Community Developers in downtown East Lansing.

That development was a proposed five story, 122-unit affordable workforce apartment building in the Bailey Lot, or Lot 11, and would have taken away a surface lot.

A petition was signed by 20 business and over 210 individuals opposing the project.

Some council members expressed concern with the impact this development could have on businesses that have been down there for years.

For now, the area will remain a parking lot for the surrounding businesses.

