Autopsy: Alcohol caused death of MSU fraternity member

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Alcohol caused the death of a 21-year-old Michigan State University student last month, according to an autopsy.

Phat Nguyen died on Nov. 20. East Lansing Police have been investigating his death and say an autopsy report shows he died from alcohol consumption.

On the night of his death, Nguyen, a business student at MSU, was found unresponsive in the 400 block of Stoddard Avenue. Police say three other individuals were found passed out at the scene.

Nguyen was one of four new members of the Pi Alpha Phi fraternity's MSU chapter. Since the incident happened, MSU has disbanded the fraternity and suspended it from campus for at least 10 years.

"The Fraternity has concluded that - in keeping with our commitment to the core missions of Pi Alpha Phi as well as Michigan State University - the closure of the Pi Alpha Phi chapter was the appropriate course of action." Pi Alpha Phi National Board said in an emailed statement.