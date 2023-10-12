Audience interactive Dixie's Tupperware Party coming to the Wharton Center

Dixie's Tupperware Party is an audience interactive show about a woman selling Tupperware at parties as a parole mandate.

The show is coming to the Wharton Center Oct. 19 and 20. Parental guidance is recommended.

Tickets for the show are still on sale.

We're looking into a Tupperware party, but this isn't your great aunt Susan's Tupperware party. It comes with a whole lot spice and recommended parental guidance. This is Dixie's Tupperware Party coming to the Wharton Center.

It's a comedy show about Dixie.

“My parole officer, she's like you need job in order to get your kids back," Dixie Longate said. "You get out of prison you're like freedom and they hand you your kids you're like that's not freedom.”

And her new job selling Tupperware.

“I started selling I became the top selling Tupperware lady in the entire United States and Canada, true story," Dixie said. "Then a friend of mine encouraged me to put it together as a show, which I did.”

Dixie's Tupperware Party comes to the Wharton Center Oct. 19 and 20.

“It's a Tupperware party on stage with games and prizes and raffles and all kinds of audience participation, interaction, everything,” Dixie said.

Dixie said the show of course talks about the multi-use plastic containers.

“Tupperware's the best crap on the planet," Dixie said. "It's been around forever. People love it, everybody has it, their memaw has it, your mama has it. I'm sure there's pieces that you didn't even realize is Tupperware that’s sitting there tucked in the back of your cabinet.”

But it's also about the history of Tupperware parties.

“It was after the war effort, after Rosie the Riveter had sort of been kicked back into the kitchen and told go home," Dixie said. "It was an opportunity for women to go out and claim stake again and be like no, I'm a valuable person. I've done a lot for this world, for this country, now let me continue doing that. So interestingly, this little plastic bowl ended up being a voice for an entire generation women.”

She said the plastic containers, often with mismatched lids, are more than just food containers. They symbolize women empowerment which is what she hopes to accomplish every show.

“It’s got a great message about empowerment and going out into the world and making yourself a little bit more of a force of nature when you're going out into the world,” Dixie said.

During each show, Dixie pulls people from the audience on stage to take part in her real life Tupperware party.

“Some people get so scared of that, 'oh, no, it's going to be bad, oh, she's gonna make fun of me.' I never do that," Dixie said. "My whole goal with everything is to inspire people. So if I'm playing with the integrity and the audience, that usually means that we're going to have ourselves a fun moment, now get ready. So, you know, because I want to turn people into the rock stars that they don't know they can become.”

And hopes everyone leaves with sore cheeks from laughing so much and maybe a Tupperware piece or two.

“It's gonna make you laugh your pants off," Dixie said. "If you come with pants, you're probably not going to leave in the pants, just going to say it like that.”

Tickets for Dixie's Tupperware Party are still on sale online, in-person or over the phone at 1-800-WHARTON.

