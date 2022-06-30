EAST LANSING, Mich. — The ASSE International Student Exchange Program is trying to connect host parents with international students for the upcoming school year in mid-Michigan.

Karen Joseph is the area representative for the ASSE International Student Exchange Program. She connects host parents and international students with similar interests.

“We want the kids to be happy, but it’s really the parents who pick the students,” Joseph said.

Anthony Soto and James McGrath have been host parents twice.

“We wanted to host for our young daughter. We wanted her to meet new people and be exposed to different ways of thinking,” Soto said.

The first time was with a student from France, and the second time was with a student from Thailand.

Both students are back in their home countries, but they plan on reconnecting soon.

“In a week from now, we’re going to France to visit him [French student] because, you know, long time no see," Kinsey McGrath, the daughter of Soto and McGrath said.

Down the road from them was Gustavo Arellano, an international student from Mexico who attended Okemos High School.

Arellano said he didn't have high expectations for the United States but was happily surprised.

"I was just expecting respect and love from my family, but when I came, it was more than that," Arellano said.

Arellano is back in Mexico but said he plans to return to the U.S. for grad school.

The deadline to apply to be a host parent is Aug. 31. If you're interested in applying, click here.