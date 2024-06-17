Watch Now
WATCH: Cars underwater after storm causes flooding in East Lansing

Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 17, 2024

  • Video shows the parking lot of The Quarters in East Lansing.
  • Cars are various levels of submerged in the parking lot.

(WSYM) - A Mid-Michigan storm has caused flooding in East Lansing.

The Quarters East Lansing parking lot is swallowing cars after East Lansing received about three inches of rainfall last night.

The Quarters flood
The Quarters parking lot floods in East Lansing.

There were 21 vehicles in the parking lot that were some level of submerged, including one that was almost completely submerged.

The Quarters sits next to a wetland marsh causing the parking lot to receive the runoff from last nights thunderstorm.

The Quarters flood
Cars are submerged in water at The Quarters East Lansing.

