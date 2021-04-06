Are you vaccinated? If so, Saddleback BBQ will give you free pork rinds

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Saddleback Barbecue in Okemos and Lansing are giving away free pork rinds, but under one condition –– you must be vaccinated.

Co-owner, Travis Stoliker said they wanted to do something to give back to people in the community who are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

To get free pork rinds, all people have to do is go to either location, show their vaccination card, and they’ll get a fresh batch of the restaurant’s signature pork rinds.

The event is for today only. People will be able to get their free snack from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Okemos location and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reo Town location.

