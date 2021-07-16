Applications now open for East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing is now seeking community applicants to serve on the city's eleven-member Independent Police Oversight Commission.

Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Aug. 1. The application can be found here: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/IndependentPoliceOversightCommissionApplication [cityofeastlansing.com] .

The purpose of the commission is to increase accountability of the East Lansing Police Department and strengthen conditions leading to trust in the police department by the community that it is pledged to serve. The commission will give priority to addressing racial inequities as well as use of force in policing.

The commission will enable members of the community to participate in reviewing and making recommendations about police department policies, practices and procedures and will review of complaints brought by individuals against police officers or the police department.

The City Council is seeking to appoint individuals to the commission who reflect the city’s diverse population and particularly segments of the community that are protected by the city’s civil rights ordinance. A maximum of two members can be non-residents.

Additionally, the City Council is seeking to appoint two members who are licensed social workers or psychologists professionally engaged in helping people experiencing crisis, homelessness, mental illness, substance use disorders or domestic abuse.

Commission members will serve three-year terms. For additional information about the desired background for commission members, view Sec. 2-474 of Ordinance No. 1503 .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook