Application Deadline for East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission Extended to Friday, Aug. 6

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The application deadline for the City of East Lansing’s newly established, 11-member Independent Police Oversight Commission has been extended to Friday, Aug. 6. Community applicants interested in serving on the Commission can find an online application at https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/IndependentPoliceOversightCommissionApplication .

Earlier this month, East Lansing City Council unanimously approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 1503 to establish the Commission. The purpose of the Commission is to increase accountability of the East Lansing Police Department and strengthen conditions leading to trust in the police department by the community that it is pledged to serve. The Commission will give priority to addressing racial inequities as well as the use of force in policing. The Commission will enable members of the community to participate in reviewing and making recommendations about police department policies, practices, and procedures, and it will provide a way for prompt, impartial, and fair review of complaints brought by individuals against police officers or the police department.

The City Council looking to appoint individuals to the Commission who reflect the City’s diverse population and particular segments of the community that are protected by the City’s civil rights ordinance ( view Chapter 22 of the City Code ), two of which can be non-residents. Additionally, the City Council is seeking to appoint two members who are licensed social workers or psychologists professionally engaged in helping people experiencing crisis, homelessness, mental illness, substance use disorders, or domestic abuse. Commission members will serve three-year terms. For additional information about the desired background for Commission members, view Sec. 2-474 of Ordinance No. 1503 .

