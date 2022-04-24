An Okemos woman turned 103 on Saturday and the community came out to celebrate

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Eva Salinas turned 103 years old on Saturday. Her friends believe she's the oldest living Latina in the Greater Lansing area, and the community came out to celebrate.

“So far, we just came here to actually sing to her and then just spend some time with her and have her tell some stories to us," said Ingham County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Manns.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was just one of many visitors for Salinas’ birthday today. In fact she had a packed schedule of visitors, events and treats.

"It's a big accomplishment. So we just wanted to show our support to her and hopefully she has many more birthdays," said Manns.

Salinas has become a beloved member of the community, and this is her first birthday celebration in a couple years that could be held in person. Her friends describe her as kind and gentle and she’s always well accessorized.

“Her niceness and her jewelry. She's always got this beautiful jewelry on. Whatever she's wearing is always so pretty. She's always well kept. And she's nice. I love her," said a woman named Nancy, a friend of Salinas, who requested we not use her last name.

Salinas tells me she doesn’t have a secret to living into her hundreds but she was tickled pink– her favorite color– to have such a nice birthday celebration.

“Oh, it's wonderful. Wonderful. Everything is perfect. Lots of flowers, lots of friends," she said.

To participate in the celebration, consider donating one of the items listed on her birthday Facebook page. You can find it here.

