Albert EL Fresco wraps up as East Lansing families and businesses prepare for the fall season

Albert EL Fresco is a pedestrian-friendly area located along Albert Avenue between Grove Street and M.A.C. Avenue in East Lansing.

The space opened for the season on May 2nd and will close this Monday, August 12th.

“Definitely sad that it’s ending but still looking forward to fall in East Lansing it’s always this magical time,” Said Emily Waller, East Lansing Resident.

On Sunday, Families got to enjoy Albert El Fresco one last time before the street opens back up to traffic.

“I do really enjoy it for the atmosphere it has” Said Charles Waller, East Lansing Resident.

“It gives people a chance to get out and spend time with each other and it’s safe for their kids to run around." Said Emily Waller.

The city created the area with the purpose of attracting neighbors to downtown during a time when a majority of Michigan State University's students head home.

It features hammocks, seating, ping pong, shaded areas, and space for kids to run around.

The space opened for the season on May 2nd and will close this Monday, August 12th and neighbors say bringing their families this summer was great

"Fantastic, we love it, we love the atmosphere of being able to walk around with freedom not worrying about vehicles, the weather's been great most of the summer so we've enjoyed it." Said Phillip Gill, Visitor, and Mason Resident.

"We were able to sit and eat and they were playing out here, so much fun for them." Said Lisa Connor, MSU Graduate.

For Businesses like Jolly Pumpkin, the closing marks the beginning of the busy season.

“Should be a lot busier for us we’re just looking for the business to come back, More of a lucrative time period for us. It means we're getting back to football season, which is my favorite time of year and the school year is starting back up.” Said Rudy Richmond, Assistant General Manager, Jolly Pumpkin

And football season is on the mind of many neighbors in East Lansing, the season change will bring many new things to enjoy.

“This will be their first time with MSU football, Can you say go green?” Said Waller.

“Go Green!”

