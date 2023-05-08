Albert El Fresco returns to downtown East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Albert Avenue in downtown East Lansing will be closed starting Monday, but this isn't for construction.

“It's about a pedestrian-friendly space filled with seating games and different kinds of programming, including yoga, live music, game nights and other events put on by the city of East Lansing,” said Community and Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle.

The summer-long closure is called Albert El Fresco and began in 202 during COVID, but it didn't officially get its name or group activities until 2021.

Apostle said the main goal is to attract people downtown during a time when a majority of Michigan State University's 50,000 students head home.

“When somebody comes down for an event or just to see what's going on, they're likely to say 'oh, look over there, what's going on in Mad Eagle or Clever Clover,'" Apostle said. "One of those businesses that isn't necessarily in the direct vicinity that Albert El Fresco, but it's still an amenity and an asset to downtown East Lansing that we want to show off.”

Throughout the summer, Albert El Fresco will be home to various events and ever changing games and seating.

“We've got a community chalk walk, East Lansing Pride, the Greater Lansing Area Mom summer kickoff events, among others that will all take place sort of Albert El Fresco as the hub,” Apostle said. “We're going to be working with a few different companies to get some more new modular forms of seating that we'll be introducing throughout the summer. So when people come down on the grand opening, it might not look exactly like how it looks like in a few weeks, and that's sort of the point have new and exciting things kind of rolling in and out.”

Apostle said Albert El Fresco is a great summer activity for the whole family to get outdoors to enjoy good weather and good East Lansing businesses.

“Check out all the new seating the fun, colorful sail shades, the awesome businesses that are around downtown East Lansing and just kind of relax in the sun or the shade and enjoy some games,” Apostle said.

Albert El Fresco's grand re-opening is Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be music and a pop-up library will be present.

Apostle says City Council approved the closure of Albert Avenue until no later than Sept. 17.

